Iron County SAR, other agencies rescue lost hikers in Twisted Forest

IRON COUNTY, Utah, May 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Iron County Search and Rescue expressed gratitude to the people and agencies that helped in a search for lost hikers in the Twisted Forest area.

In a Facebook post Saturday night, Iron County SAR thanked everyone for their assistance in locating the hikers and for saving time by getting the hikers out via helicopter. Assisting were Brian Head Marshal’s Office, Iron County Sheriff’s Deputies, Iron County Search and Rescue ground and K9 teams, and the SUU Aviation Program and pilots.

The post ended with:

We are so lucky to have so many people and agencies willing to pull resources together and help with our search operations for Iron County and our visitors. Thanks again to all those who helped !!!