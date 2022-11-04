Iron County search and rescue, in high moutain snow already

CEDAR BREAKS, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Iron County’s search and rescue team plowed through high mountain snow to assist four people in their snow-stuck vehicle during a mission that didn’t end until early Thursday morning

The call-out came at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday for the Iron County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue (ICSSAR) volunteers, specifically for the Snow Team, to respond to a vehicle with four occupants stuck in the snow in Cedar Breaks, according to an ICSSAR social media post Thursday night. Seven members and a sheriff’s deputy responded on a snowcat and four snowmobiles.

The group encountered up to five inches of snow on the way up the mountainside, including blowing snow and slick conditions. Lauding the emergency dispatchers directions and the technology app the team uses, the searchers were able to locate the rescuees, according to the post. “They loaded the individuals into the snowcat and transported them down the mountain without incident.

“They were transferred into our ICSSAR trucks and brought to a hotel for the night. The mission concluded at approximately 12:06 a.m.”

ICSSAR advised, “Please always check weather forecasts before heading into the mountains. The weather in the mountains can often be quite different than what is happening in town.

“If you must travel through higher terrains in the winter months, always have an emergency kit in your vehicle, along with extra water, blankets, and layers. We are thankful these individuals were able to reach us for assistance.”