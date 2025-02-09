Iron County Search & Rescue crews locate runaway

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — On Sunday evening, Feb. 02, Iron County Search & Rescue crews were called in to help search for a runaway, according to a statement released Friday.

The runaway was from a wilderness program in an area approximately 42 miles northwest of Cedar City, the release says.

“Upon arriving on site at approximately 9:45 p.m., members of SAR made contact with the staff and determined a likely last known point. An area was discovered to contain the footprints of the subject.

“A K-9 and handler as well as two spotters were deployed to attempt to determine a direction of travel and track the subject. The K-9 team was able to find and follow a scent trail, and a four-man ground tracking team accompanied by a staff member began following the tracks. At this point a drone was also launched and a helicopter from SUU joined in the air search.”

Other ground and K-9 teams were directed to spread out along a road and throughout the area to determine if the subject had doubled back and passed back through at a different location.

“The subject was located by a staff member approximately 5 miles from the last known point shortly before midnight in good health, and returned safely to the facility.”

SAR deployed four trucks, one side X side, one helicopter and one drone as well as four K-9 teams. The response team included 16 SAR members, 3 Iron County Sheriff Deputies and an SUU helicopter group.

“All personnel returned safely and the call was closed at 01:30 a.m.” on Feb. 3.