Iron County Sheriff: Man crashes stolen vehicle at high speed, owner’s dog ejected and killed

CEDAR CITY, Utah, April 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — On Wednesday, at about 1:42 p.m., Cedar City dispatch broadcast an attempt to locate on a stolen vehicle described as a 2006 red Pontiac, Utah License plate “GLORY.“

The vehicle had been left unlocked, with the engine running, and parked at the Iron County Care & Share facility in Cedar City, says a news release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after the first notification about the stolen vehicle, Cedar City dispatch put out two more broadcasts regarding a reckless driver southbound on Interstate 15, the news release states. The first report came in at milepost 57 and, minutes later, the second at milepost 52. The vehicle description in both broadcasts was a red Pontiac.

“A deputy with the Iron County Sheriff‘s office ‘Traffic Division‘ had set up at milepost 50 to watch for the reckless driver and observed a red Pontiac pass him at 99 mph,” ICSO said.

“The deputy initiated a traffic stop on this vehicle at milepost 48. The deputy got out of his car to approach the stopped vehicle and the vehicle took off.”

A pursuit ensued, with the deputy notifying dispatch of the pursuit, as the red Pontiac continued traveling at a high rate of speed “with complete disregard for his own life and the lives of other motorists as the vehicle continued driving very erratic, as it begun passing another motorist in the emergency lane,” the release says.

“The vehicle attempted to take the Kanarraville Rest Area off-ramp a high rate of speed and crashed,” it continues. “The driver was ejected. Also, inside the vehicle at the time of the crash was a dog belonging to the owner of the vehicle. The dog was ejected and died at the scene.”

Iron County Sheriff‘s deputies, an off-duty Life Flight paramedic, and an off–duty Washington County Sheriff‘s deputy rendered medical aid to the driver, identified as Sean Damian Peacock, 21, of Enoch, Utah.

Life Flight was notified and transported Peacock to Dixie Regional Medical Center. Peacock is expected to be released from the hospital today, April 1, and he will face charges related to this incident, ICSO stated.

The crash was investigated by the Utah Highway Patrol.