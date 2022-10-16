Iron County Sheriff Search & Rescue helps woman hurt at Cedar Breaks National Monument

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Iron County Sheriff Search & Rescue crews made their way to the scene Saturday when they heard a woman had badly injured her ankle at Cedar Breaks National Monument.

At 12:48 p.m., they made their way to the site, on the Spectra Point trail. Eleven ICSSAR volunteers responded, as did an Iron County Sheriff’s deputy and two Park rangers.

“The team used one stokes basket with a wheel, one air splint to immobilize her ankle during the transport and one side by side to assist in the transport back to her vehicle,” says a statement issued by the ICSSAR.

“Although the initial call came in as a broken ankle, it was determined it was not a break but a severely sprained ankle. Nevertheless, the patient was unable to hike out on her own, and we were glad to be there to assist.”

The woman declined an ambulance because her family was able to transport her from the park. The female patient was assisted into her vehicle by ICSSAR volunteers.

“The mission concluded at approximately 4:05 p.m. It was a pleasure working in collaboration with the Iron County Sheriff’s Deputy and Park Rangers. We wish the patient a speedy recovery.”