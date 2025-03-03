ISP receives ‘numerous tips’ on homicide involving Utah victim

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho, March 3, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Idaho State Police announced it has received multiple tips regarding a Utah man shot to death on Friday, Feb. 28, in Bingham County.

And agency investigators are hoping for more leads in the case.

“The Idaho State Police appreciates the public’s assistance and has received numerous tips and quality leads regarding the ongoing homicide investigation near milepost 85 on Interstate 15,” the Monday statement says.

“The investigation remains active, and detectives continue requesting specific information about the immediate incident location and what occurred there on the evening of Feb. 28. Anyone with relevant details is asked to contact Lt. Hopkins at 208-239-9851.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further information is currently available for release, but updates will be provided as appropriate.”

The 31-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was found at 10:30 p.m. Friday in a white 2008 Toyota Camry stopped on the outside shoulder with its hazard lights activated, the original news release says.

