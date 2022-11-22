Issues between dogs leads to owner’s stabbing

HERRIMAN, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A dispute between two men and their dogs in a popular Herriman dog park led to last week’s stabbing, which police are still sorting out with prosecutors.

The dispute Nov. 17 began as a verbal altercation over their dogs’ behavior between the two strangers, Herriman Police Sgt. Josh Jennings said, public information officer. “They had dog issues.”

A 61-year-old then allegedly stabbed a 37-year-old with a pocketknife in the 5:40 p.m. incident at the K9 Memorial Dog Park at 5105 W. Herriman Main St., about a block north of City Hall.

Jennings said Monday the victim was released from the hospital the next morning. The 61-year-old suspect was initially taken into custody for questioning but has not been arrested, he said.

Prosecutors and detectives are still huddling about what charges apply to the case, he said.

“We’ve been a little distracted the last 24 hours,” he said referring to a deadly barricade incident Sunday night in Herriman that led to a SWAT call-out that is now under investigation.

A disgruntled, apparently suicidal veteran was fatally shot by police to end the 5-1/2 hour standoff after officers said the man continued shooting at assembled police and their armored vehicles.