Jack White announces tour date at USANA Amphitheatre in June, 2022

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Jack White has announced the first dates of The Supply Chain Issues Tour with shows in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

The tour — which includes White’s first headline shows in four years — will begin with two “Fear of the Dawn” album release shows on April 8 and 9, 2022 at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre and continue through August 29, 2022 in Kansas City, said a news release from Live Nation.

The tour will make a West Valley City stop at USANA Amphitheatre on June 10, 2022.

The tour will celebrate the upcoming release of two new Jack White albums; “Fear of the Dawn” will be released on April 8, 2022 and “Entering Heaven Alive” will follow on July 22, 2022.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for U.S. shows beginning Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Dec. 17.