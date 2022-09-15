Jackknifed semi brings closures to I-215 at I-80

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A jackknifed semi-truck closed down I-215 at an intersection with I-80 Wednesday afternoon.

“A semi with an empty trailer was northbound on I-215 and took the ramp to westbound 1-80,” according to a Utah Highway Patrol alert on social media on the 1 p.m. mishap.

“The truck lost control on the wet roadway and jackknifed, hitting the concrete barrier and blocking the ramp.”

A passenger car behind the semi ran into the back of the trailer after it jackknifed.

Emergency medical responded to the scene but only minor injuries were reported.

The crash caused a leak in the truck’s fuel tank, the UHP said and hazmat crews responded to contain the leak.

Initial estimates on road closures were an hour or two for investigation and clean-up, but UHP spokesman Cameron Roden Wednesday evening said he was last advised that closures were still in effect at 6 p.m.



