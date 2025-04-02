Jackson Hartley, Cody Wayne make their Redemption stage debuts Saturday

HERRIMAN, Utah, April 1, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Elko artist Cody Wayne is bringing his band east to Herriman Saturday for his return performance at the Redemption Bar & Grill.

His first Redemption gig was a solo night of acoustic song, and it served as a bit of a main floor tryout since his country/rock/alternative sound is better known to audiences all around Nevada and Idaho.

“The bar itself is just phenomenal,” Wayne said of Redemption. “I mean, the size of that bar is just crazy. I was really, really surprised by it, and the response that I got was pretty good. I had quite a big crowd hanging out with me while I was playing.”

Patrons sang along and danced, Wayne said. The turnout was great at the 21 and older venue, which also has a tiki bar on the second floor and a performance venue in the basement. After his successful main floor performance, Wayne was invited to play the basement stage, and he will be there with his full band on Saturday.

Opening for him will be another main floor veteran, Alpine native Jackson Hartley.

Hartley likes to describe his voice as “old country,” but he enjoys applying it to mostly “modern country” songs. Apple music users can find his songs here. Spotify users can find him here.

Wayne writes original music and covers songs by bands including the Crowe Boys, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Radiohead, he said. He expects to post some of his music on his Facebook page within a few weeks, he said. He divides his time between concerts near Elko and around the region, and being a husband, and a dad to his children, ages 7 and 11.

Wayne, 33, said he started playing music at about age 13, and first played in front of people a couple years later.

“I kind of took what I learned in the high school choir and just applied it to live music,” Wayne told Gephardt Daily. “I started learning and play guitar on my own. I learned by ear, and so I just kind of put two and two together and started taking off with it.”

Wayne is a popular act at the Star Hotel and Bar, an Elko landmark dating back to 1910. He has also played venues around southern Nevada and Idaho, and is excited to expand more into Utah and around the mountain west.

Compliments and enthusiastic reactions from new and established fans are rewarding, of course, but Wayne says a big part of why puts his passion into his music is for his family.

“My kids are very involved in music as well, so when they’re able to see me perform my show in front of an audience, it’s exciting for them. It really makes them want to be involved with music even more. And so it’s just something that I’m able to teach them about and pass down to them. My kids are really looking forward to getting to the point where they’re able to do what I do, and to share the music that they love to sing with other people.”

For himself and his kids, Wayne said, he always gives his performances “everything I’ve got.”

A future family band is not off the table, Wayne said, laughing. But the kids have a few years of growing up to do before they can get into adult venues, “so I’ve got a little bit of time.”

Hartley and Wayne and his band play Redemption from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. The venue is intimate, so buy tickets in advance for best chance of getting in. Find tickets at this link.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and you can come even earlier to enjoy drinks, appetizers of your choice of a wide selection of savory entrees, and the epic mountain and urban views of Salt Lake County’s south valley. Redemption Bar & Grill is at 3517 W. Maradona Drive, Herriman.

Redemption Bar & Grill is a proud sponsor of Gephardt Daily and supporter of independent local journalism in Utah.