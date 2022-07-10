Jacob City Fire grows dramatically, forces campers to evacuate Middle Canyon area east of Stockton; blazes burning in 6 Utah counties

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, July 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Newly sparked wildfires are causing problems in six Utah counties.

In Tooele County, structures and campgrounds are being threatened by the Jacob City Fire located east of Stockton.

A early evening update from Utah Fire Info said “erratic winds have driven the fire & is estimated at 2100 acres.

“Evacuations are taking place for campers in the Middle Canyon area.

“This wildfire is burning 4 miles from the Salt Lake County line.”

The fire was estimated at about 4 acres in size shortly after 3 p.m. At 5:39 p.m. it was believed to have grown to about 100 acres.

In Cache County, the Sardine Fire has closed at least one lane of traffic Saturday afternoon. The fire has closed U.S.-91 at milepost 16, three miles from Logan.

“The SB right lane of US 91 is closed,” Utah Fire Info says. “Please use caution when traveling in the area. Approx. 5-10 acres, structures are threatened.”

And in Box Elder County, I-84 mm 2 is close to the roadway.

Many firefighters are assigned to Millard County wildfires, The Halfway Hill Fire has burned 6,640 acres, and the Dry Creek Fire has burned 1,816 acres.

Below, find a north-to-south roundup of all the wildfires currently reported in Utah.

I-84 mm 2, Box Elder County: 1.2 acres. Human causes, started July 9.

Sardine Canyon, Cache County: 5-10 acres. Cause Unknown, reported July 9.

North Bay Fire, Box Elder County: 0.5 acres. Cause unknown, started July 8.

Jacob City, Tooele County: 100 acres. Cause unknown, started July 9.

Dry Creek Fire, Millard County: 1,816 acres. Cause unknown, started July 8.

Halfway Hill Fire, Millard County: 6,640 acres. Cause unknown, reported July 8.

Rower Mill Fire, Garfield County: 2 acres. Human caused, reported July 8.

Kanarraville, Iron County: 9.5 acres. Human caused, reported July 6.