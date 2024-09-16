Jane’s Addiction cancels tour, including Utah stop, after on-stage altercation

Sept. 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Rock band Jane’s Addiction has announced it has canceled the remaining concerts on its tour after lead singer Perry Farrell threw a punch at bandmate Dave Navarro during a Friday concert in Boston.

Bassist Eric Avery and several road crew members dragged Farrell away from Navarro. Etty Lau Farrell, Farrell’s wife, shared video of the scuffle on her Instagram page.

The band statement said the cancellation is due to Farrell’s actions, says a statement posted on Navarro’s Instagram account.

“Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs. We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis.

“Our hearts are broken.”

An additional statement says that refunds for canceled dates will be issued at points of purchase. The band had been scheduled to play the Sandy Amphitheater on Oct. 4.

Farrell also released his own statement, first to Billboard magazine.

“This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologize to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday’s show,” Farrell said.

“Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation.”