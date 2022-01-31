Jazz Coach Quin Snyder out due to ‘health and safety protocols’

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Jan. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — When the Utah Jazz plays the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night, head coach Quin Snyder will have to sit the game out.

A tweet from the Utah Jazz says Snyder will be out for health & safety protocols, as a will power forward Danuel House.

In previous weeks, the health and safety protocols has meant the affected parties had tested positive for COVID-19. Star player Rudy Gobert has been held out twice for COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Jazz’s next five games will be on the home court, Vivant Smart Home Arena, where the team will face the Brooklyn Nets (Feb. 4), the New York Knicks (Feb 7), the Golden State Warriors (Feb. 9), Orlando Magic (Feb. 11), and the Houston Rockets (Feb. 14).