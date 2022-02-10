Jazz’s Joe Ingles tweets after traded to Blazers in 3-team deal

Feb. 10 (Gephardt Daily/UPI) — The Utah Jazz sent veteran forward Joe Ingles to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team trade, which also involved the San Antonio Spurs, the teams announced.

Ingles tweeted his reaction later on Wednesday.

“Today hurts,” he wrote. “I knew it was a possibility but didn’t want to believe it. We have been lucky to call this place home for eight years!

“I got a lot more to say, but I’m going to have a beer and relax with some good friends. Go get a win fellas! I’ll always be watching.”

The Jazz did win Wednesday night, beating the the Philadelphia 76ers 118-96.

The Jazz said Wednesday that they acquired the Blazers guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Blazers and forward Juancho Hernangomez from the Spurs.

They sent the Blazers a second-round draft pick in 2022 and sent the Spurs a second-round pick in 2027.

The Blazers sent guard Tomas Satoransky to the Spurs and acquired forward Elijah Hughes from the Jazz.

Ingles — who is out for the season with a torn ACL — averaged 7.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game in 45 appearances this season. The 34-year-old averaged Australia native 12.1 points, 4.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game in 2020-21.

Alexander-Walker, 23, was the No. 17 overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2019 NBA Draft. He averaged 12.8 points 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in 50 appearances this season for the Pelicans.

He was part of the major trade Tuesday, which sent Blazers guard C.J. McCollum to the Pelicans.

Satoransky, 30, also was involved in the Tuesday trade, as he was sent from the Pelicans to the Blazers. The second-round pick in the 2012 NBA Draft averaged 2.8 points, 2.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game in 32 appearances this season for the Pelicans.

Hughes, 23, joined the Pelicans as a second-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He was traded to the Jazz in November of 2020. Hughes averaged 3.1 points per game in 14 appearances this season for the Jazz.

Hernangomez, 26, averaged 1.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in five appearances this season for the Spurs. The No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. Wednesday’s deal marked the sixth time Hernangomez was traded in his six seasons.

The Blazers (22-34) host the New York Knicks (24-31) at 2 p.m. EST Saturday at Moda Center in Portland. The Jazz (34-21) host the Orlando Magic (13-43) at 6 p.m. EST Friday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

The Spurs (20-35) face the Atlanta Hawks (26-28) at 4:30 p.m. Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.