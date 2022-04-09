Jeep unveils electric Wrangler Magneto 2.0 in Moab

April 9 (UPI) — Jeep on Friday unveiled an electric vehicle concept for its off-road staple Wrangler that the automaker says can go from zero to 60 mph in just a couple seconds.

The redesigned Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept boasts a number of improvements over the original EV Wrangler and Magneto 1.0 concept announced a year ago, Jeep said.

The Wrangler Magneto 2.0 will debut at the famous annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, from April 9-17, along with several other concepts the automaker announced Friday — such as the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk, D-Coder, Birdcage and Bob Concept.

“Moab is a rite of passage for many Jeep owners,” Jeep North America chief Jim Morrison said in a statement.

“Every concept is a true reflection of what our customers tell us they want and give a taste of where the future of the Jeep brand and off-roading can go.”

The company said on Friday that the Magneto 2.0 is truly an “amped up” model.

Among the sport-utility vehicle’s improvements is more power — 625 horsepower and 850 foot-pounds of torque. Stellantis, Jeep’s parent company, said the Magneto 2.0 can go from zero to 60 mph in 2 seconds.

Jeep CEO Christian Meunier says all the brand’s vehicles will feature some form of electrification in the near future, and there are plans for all-electric vehicles as well as hybrid and plug-in hybrids.

Last September, Jeep announced the first hybrid Grand Cherokee model, the 4xe, which will go on sale this spring.