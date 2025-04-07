Jesse Armstrong’s ‘Mountainhead,’ shot in Park City, set for May 31 HBO premiere

April 7 (UPI) — HBO announced the new film Mountainhead, written and directed by Succession creator Jesse Armstrong, will premiere on the cable network May 31.

HBO said the film, which is wrapping production in Park City, will air at 8 p.m. May 31 and will be available to stream at Max at the same time.

Mountainhead marks the directorial debut of Armstrong, who also executive produces.

The film stars Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef as a group of billionaire friends gathering amid an international crisis.

Hadley Robinson, Andy Daly, Ali Kinkade, Daniel Oreskes, David Thompson, Amie MacKenzie and Ava Kostia also appear in supporting roles.

Armstrong executive produces alongside Frank Rich, Lucy Prebble, Jon Brown, Tony Roche, Will Tracy, Mark Mylod and Jill Footlick.