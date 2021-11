UTAH, Nov. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Jiffy Lube locations across Utah will be offering free oil changes to veterans all day Thursday.

“Jiffy Lube salutes our men and women in uniform this Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021,” said a statement. “Jiffy Lube thanks you for your service to our country.”

Veterans and military personnel can receive a free signature service oil change with up to 5 quarts of conventional oil with a military ID.

