Job fair for hospitality industry to be held Wednesday in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, May 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A job fair for the hospitality industry will be held Wednesday afternoon in Draper.

Visit Salt Lake, the South Valley Chamber and the Salt Lake Area Restaurant Association are co-hosting the job fair from 2-6 p.m., at Boondocks, located at 75 Southfork Drive in Draper, said a news release.

The aim of the fair is to “support hard-hit area businesses in filling vital job vacancies important for the full recovery of the hospitality community from the effects of COVID-19,” the news release said.

“More than 50 hospitality-centric businesses will be on-hand looking for the right employees to join their respective teams,” the news release said. “Each job seeker will be given a ‘passport’ to have stamped by a minimum of 10 businesses and will be entered into a drawing featuring dozens of prize giveaways supplied by the participating businesses, the South Valley Chamber, Salt Lake Area Restaurant Association and Visit Salt Lake.”

Masks will be required of all participating businesses and job seekers, and appropriate COVID-19 protocols will be in effect.