John Curtis, Brent Hatch join race for Mitt Romney’s U.S. Senate seat

Jan. 3 (UPI) — Utah Republican Rep. John Curtis of Utah announced Tuesday that he is jumping back into the packed race to replace retiring Sen. Mitt Romney, as Brent Hatch — the son of the late Sen. Orrin Hatch — also filed his candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat.

Curtis said Tuesday that he wants to take his work on energy and climate from the U.S. House of Representatives to a bigger platform. In September, Curtis teased a run for the Senate but four days later said he intended to run for his 3rd congressional district House seat again.

Romney, 76, announced in September that he would not run for another term to clear the way for “a new generation of leaders.”

On Tuesday, Brent Hatch filed his candidacy for Romney’s Senate seat, which was previously held by his father, the late Sen. Orrin Hatch.

“I am not a professional politician. I left Washington at an early age. I have worked for over 33 years here in Utah as a lawyer protecting the rights of individuals and companies,” Hatch said in a statement. “But I still have an insider’s knowledge of the highest levels of government from serving Presidents Reagan and Bush in the White House, working with Congress and in the courts.”

Hatch touted his work as an associate White House counsel to President George H.W. Bush and as a law clerk to Judge Robert H. Bork.

“We need to elect people who have had real jobs, had to make payrolls, and are not wed to lobbyists and the political class — people who speak plainly and use common sense,” Hatch added.

Hatch and Curtis join a growing list of candidates for Romney’s seat, which include former Utah House speaker Brad Wilson, Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs and Freedom Front executive director Carolyn Phippen.