John Legend bringing concert tour to Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 18, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Pop/R&B singer John Legend announced Tuesday that his “Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour” will stop in more than 40 cities around the world, and one will be West Valley City.

The multi-platinum, 13-time Grammy winning singer songwriter will play the Maverik Center on Nov. 20, a Thursday.

North America presales begin Wednesday, March 26, followed by general on-sale Friday, March 28. For details and ticket information, visit johnlegend.com.

Backed by his full band, Legend’s tour will support his album, “Get Lifted,” which garnered eight nominations and won three Grammy Awards at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards, including Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Ordinary People,” Best R&B Album for “Get Lifted,” and Best New Artist.

John Legend in photo by Chris ChewUPI

“Each night, Legend will deliver a mix of deep cuts, fan favorites, and fresh renditions of the album’s beloved tracks like the Grammy-winning ‘Ordinary People,'” his tour announcement says.

Other hits will include “Used to Love U,” “Number One,” and “So High.”

“In addition to honoring ‘Get Lifted,’ the live show will feature Legend’s other career-spanning hits, showcasing the musical depth and storytelling that have been hallmarks of his artistry for the past two decades.”

Legend is scheduled to appear tonight, March 18, on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where he will talk and perform as a musical guest.

Legend (born John Roger Stephens) is married to Chrissy Teigen, a model, television personality, and author, and a native of Utah’s Delta.