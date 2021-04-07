Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic to be held in Moab Thursday

MOAB, Utah, April 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic will be held in Moab Thursday.

A total of 400 appointments are available, said a news release from Nomi Health.

“As part of a great collaborative effort, the Southeast Utah Department of Health and the San Juan Department of Health partnered with Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company coordinating COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts across the country,” the news release said. “Together they will serve the local communities on Thursday, April 8 at Ken’s Lake Campground in Moab, distributing the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

The clinic will be held at the campground at 82 E. Dogwood Ave., in Moab, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The registration process is simple, and available in both English and Spanish here. For any questions, the vaccine program helpline is available at 801-704-5911, where support is also accessible in both English and Spanish.