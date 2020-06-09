Jon Huntsman Jr. says his negative COVID-19 test result could be wrong

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Gubernatorial candidate Jon Huntsman Jr. tweeted Tuesday he is still awaiting his COVID-19 test results after being given the wrong results by health officials.

Huntsman said in a tweet late Tuesday morning: “Received a call from @saltlakehealth saying they had given me wrong results. Still awaiting my results from COVID-19 test last Friday. No word on family members either. Very illuminating to see the process firsthand.”

A follow-up tweet a little before 5 p.m. said: “Quick update on my COVID-19 test; have now been told the sample container with my test was opened and has been discarded by the state. En route now to take another test. Very grateful for our healthcare professionals who have a hugely demanding job. What a learning process.”

A staffer in Huntsman’s office told Gephardt Daily the earlier result he was given may have been from a test he took earlier this year.

A tweet and accompanying video from Huntsman Monday night said: “We are all concerned about the rising numbers of #COVID-19 cases in #Utah. Earlier today we had a fourth member of our campaign team test positive. I tested negative for the second time. Even though it is taking days to get testing results, our campaign is still moving forward.”

Huntsman added in his Monday video message: “I went in myself Friday night to get a test as did many members of my family. This was after our first colleague tested positive, late last week. I got the results back this morning, they are negative, we are still waiting on several other family members.”

He added: “Our campaign continues; we’ve never been more motivated or energized, even with the onset of these coronavirus cases, our concern first and foremost is for the safety and health and well-being of those terrific men and women who we work with in the campaign office. We are taking care of them, we are thinking about them and most importantly we are charging forward with great energy and enthusiasm.”

In a statement released late last week, Huntsman emphasized that the health of his staff members and the public are his primary concern. He said that his campaign is in the process of reaching out to anyone who might have been in contact with the infected staff members during the time individuals were potentially contagious.

The campaign’s headquarters was also being sanitized, according to the statement.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.