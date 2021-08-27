Jonas Brothers’ Sept. 3 USANA concert to require proof or vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results for entry

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Jonas Brothers’ upcoming concert, set for Sept. 3 in the USANA Amphitheatre, will require attendees to either proof of full vaccination or negative results of a COVID-19 test given within 72 hours of the concert.

Seventy-two hours prior to the concert is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, so the COVID-19 test would have to be given after that, and come back negative, to meet the concert requirement.

Ticketholders who cannot provide a printed vaccination card or negative test result, also in printed form, will be turned away, according to information shared on the USANA Facebook page.

For more information on the venue’s policy, click here.

Starting on Oct. 4, admission to all USANA Amphitheatre events will come with the aforementioned requirement, a statement on the venue’s webpage says.

“Starting Oct. 4th, prior to entry into USANA Amphitheatre, ALL shows will require attendees to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event OR full COVID-19 vaccination (at least two weeks after final dose),” the statement says.

“Proof must be a PRINTED copy of a negative test result or vaccination, or the original vaccination card.

Select shows and artists will require the entry protocols prior to Oct. 4, the statement says.