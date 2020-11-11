Jordan High, Indian Hills Middle schools transition to online learning until after Thanksgiving

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Jordan High and Indian Hills Middle schools will immediately transition to online learning until after the Thanksgiving recess, officials said.

Parents of students at Jordan High and Indian Hills Middle, both in Sandy, were notified on Tuesday about the decision via robocall, email and text, said a news release from Canyons School District.

Students who are registered for on-campus classes will not attend school on Wednesday, Nov. 11. That day will be used by faculty and staff to prepare to teach virtual classes for the next two weeks, the news release said. Online instruction for all Jordan High and Indian Hills Middle students will begin Thursday, Nov. 12.

“It’s hoped that in-person instruction at both Jordan High and Indian Hills Middle can resume on Nov. 30,” the news release said. “In the meantime, the buildings will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.”

The decisions about the temporary schedules at the two schools follow guidelines established by the Canyons Board of Education for when a school reaches a certain threshold of positive cases within a two-week period.

According to the parameters, if any CSD traditional high school reaches a 1% COVID-19 rate within a two-week period, it will trigger a discussion about possible mitigation efforts, including a temporary schedule change. If a CSD middle school reaches a count of 15, an online-learning schedule for all students will be put into place for two weeks.

The most recent reports from health authorities indicate that the schools have reached those thresholds, the news release said. The community can monitor CSD-associated COVID-19 cases, as well as how many teachers and staff are on quarantine, on the district’s data dashboard here.