Jordan School District: Emergency meeting determines 14 schools to move to online learning due to COVID-19 case surge

RIVERTON, Utah, Nov. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Jordan School District officials met on Wednesday after an increase of COVID-19 cases, and voted to move 14 of 15 schools under consideration to online learning.

Of the 15 schools under review, only Oquirrh Hills Middle School will remain open for in-person learning. All others will transition to online only instruction by Monday or Tuesday, and will plan return to the classroom after the Thanksgiving break if COVID-19 numbers decrease.

Schools to transition to online-only by early next week are: