Jordan School District: Emergency meeting determines 14 schools to move to online learning due to COVID-19 case surge

RIVERTON, Utah, Nov. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Jordan School District officials met on Wednesday after an increase of COVID-19 cases, and voted to move 14 of 15 schools under consideration to online learning.
Of the 15 schools under review, only Oquirrh Hills Middle School will remain open for in-person learning. All others will transition to online only instruction by Monday or Tuesday, and will plan return to the classroom after the Thanksgiving break if COVID-19 numbers decrease.
Schools to transition to online-only by early next week are:
- Bingham High School
- Herriman High School
- Mountain Ridge High School
- Riverton High School
- West Jordan High School
- Copper Mountain Middle School
- Elk Ridge Middle School
- Fort Herriman Middle School
- Hidden Valley Middle School
- Mountain Creek Middle School
- South Jordan Middle School
- Sunset Ridge Middle School
- West Hills Middle School
- West Jordan Middle School