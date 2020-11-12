Jordan School District: Emergency meeting determines 14 schools to move to online learning due to COVID-19 case surge

COVID-19. Image: CDC

RIVERTON, Utah, Nov. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Jordan School District officials met on Wednesday after an increase of COVID-19 cases, and voted to move 14 of 15 schools under consideration to online learning.

Of the 15 schools under review, only Oquirrh Hills Middle School will remain open for in-person learning. All others will transition to online only instruction by Monday or Tuesday, and will plan return to the classroom after the Thanksgiving break if COVID-19 numbers decrease.

Schools to transition to online-only by early next week are:

  • Bingham High School
  • Herriman High School
  • Mountain Ridge High School
  • Riverton High School
  • West Jordan High School
  • Copper Mountain Middle School
  • Elk Ridge Middle School
  • Fort Herriman Middle School
  • Hidden Valley Middle School
  • Mountain Creek Middle School
  • South Jordan Middle School
  • Sunset Ridge Middle School
  • West Hills Middle School
  • West Jordan Middle School

