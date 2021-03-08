Juab County EMT, Search & Rescue worker jailed for alleged sexual crimes against child

JUAB County, Utah, March 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Juab County EMT and Search & Rescue crew member has been booked into jail on more than a dozen felony charges after allegedly conducting a sexual relationship with a child.

Brian Pierce, 49, was booked May 1 and remains in the Utah County Jail. He is charged on suspicion of:

Six counts of forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony

Eight counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony

The probable cause statement says Pierce was in a position of trust with the victim. The case was not reported to police until last year.

The victim told officials he was molested and raped multiple times when he was between the ages of 14 and 17, the probable cause statement says, adding he is now older than 18.

“SBI Agents interviewed the victim and the victim’s mother who both stated that Brian Pierce would use money, clothes, cars, and other gifts to manipulate and control the victim’s behavior,” a second probable cause statement says.

“The victim stated that after incidents of sexual abuse, Brian Pierce told the victim that if the victim ever told anyone the victim would never see Brian Pierce again. These statements placed fear into the victim because the victim looked to Brian Pierce.”

Officers from the State Bureau of investigation — who conducted the investigation due to a possible conflict of interest caused by Pierce’s relationship with the Juab County Sheriff’s Office — next talked to Pierce.

“During a Miranda interview, Brian admitted to having sex with whom he knew to be a person under the age of 15, which happened over several years and multiple times,” the probable cause statement says.

The statement also describes Pierces public position.

“The subject is a member of the public service community including, not limited to, sheriff’s department, medical, and search and rescue. The subject has access to firearms.

“During an interview with the victim and victim’s mother, they expressed concerns that Brian has an unstable mental state and they were concerned for their safety and Brian’s safety if Brian were to be released and gained access to firearms.”

Pierce is being held without bail in the Utah County Jail, again, to avoid a possible conflict of interest for the Juab County Sheriff’s Office.