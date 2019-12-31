Juab County officials searching for person of interest

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — The Juab County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

A Facebook post from officials said individuals who were in the Eureka area on Sept. 24 between the hours of 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. and saw suspicious activity near the Fill-R-Up gas station at 514 E. Main St. or the Eureka post office at 482 E. Main St. in connection with the same case are asked to come forward.

Anyone who has more information or who knows the identity of the person is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 435-623-1344 or the 24-hour tip line at 435-623-7425.