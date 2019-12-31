Juab County officials warn residents of phone scam

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Juab County officials are warning residents of a phone scam.

A Facebook post from the Juab County Sheriff’s Office said: “Residents have been receiving threatening phone calls from individuals stating they have kidnapped family members and demanding ransom money. Please use extreme caution when answering calls from phone numbers you do not recognize. Please also be aware that this is a scam and do not send any money.”

