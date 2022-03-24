Juab County Sheriff officials seek public’s help finding missing woman

ROCKY RIDGE, Juab County, March 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Juab County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance finding a woman missing since Tuesday evening.

Lenore Allred, 45, is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, and has blue eyes and red/brown hair. She was last seen leaving on foot, according to a sheriff’s press release.

The JCSO and Juab County Search and Rescue have been working together with the local community to determine Allred’s whereabouts, searching various areas of Juab County near Rocky Ridge.

Utah County Search and Rescue has also been searching the south area of Utah County, along with the Utah Department of Public Safety providing search efforts by air.

Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of Allred is asked to contact the Juab County Sheriff’s Office at 435-623-134, option 1 for dispatch.