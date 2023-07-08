Juab County Sheriff shares missing juvenile notice for Arizona boy

NAVAJO COUNTY, Arizona, July 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Juab County Sheriff‘s Office has shared a missing child notice that originated in Arizona.

The missing boy is 16-year-old Jarrett Brooks, last seen on the evening of Tuesday, July 4, in Joseph City, Arizona.

Brooks was last seen wearing a black shirt with “America” on it, a dark ball cap, blue jeans and square-toed cowboy boots. He stands 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds.

“He currently has a mullet, but it could have been cut off,” the missing person notice says.

“Jarrett is a great kid who will easily talk to anyone. We are located near I-40, meaning he could easily be anywhere. Please spread the word and keep your eyes open.”

The notice mentions an unspecified reward for the safe return of Brooks.