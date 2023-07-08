Juab County Sheriff shares missing juvenile notice for Arizona boy

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Jarrett Brooks. Photos: Navajo County Sheriff, Airzona; Juab County Sheriff

NAVAJO COUNTY, Arizona, July 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Juab County Sheriff‘s Office has shared a missing child notice that originated in Arizona.

The missing boy is 16-year-old Jarrett Brooks, last seen on the evening of Tuesday, July 4, in Joseph City, Arizona.

Brooks was last seen wearing a black shirt with “America” on it, a dark ball cap, blue jeans and square-toed cowboy boots. He stands 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds.

“He currently has a mullet, but it could have been cut off,” the missing person notice says.

“Jarrett is a great kid who will easily talk to anyone. We are located near I-40, meaning he could easily be anywhere. Please spread the word and keep your eyes open.”

The notice mentions an unspecified reward for the safe return of Brooks.

Image Navajo County Arizona Sheriffs Office

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here