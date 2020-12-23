Juab County Sheriff’s Office looking for men in connection with theft case

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Juab County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men in connection with a theft case.

“The following individuals are wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred in Eureka,” said a Facebook post from Juab County Sheriff’s Office. “Two male suspects in a white Toyota Camry with out-of-state plates.”

If anyone can identify the individuals or the vehicle you are asked to send the sheriff’s office a private message on Facebook or call 435-623-1344.