Juab County’s Goat Springs Fire 95% contained

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, June 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Goat Springs Fire is now 95% contained after four days of firefighting.

The human-caused fire was first reported on Friday, May 28.

“#GoatSpringsFire is 95% contained,” says a post tweeted Tuesday by Utah Fire Info. “The local unit resumed command of the fire today. Mop up & rehab work will continue through the week.

“Smoke may still be visible within the surrounding area of the fire. This will be the last update unless significant changes occur.”

“Good news regarding the #GoatSpringsFire,” another agency tweet says. “Thanks to all those who helped contain this human-caused fire west of Eureka.”

The video below was posted Monday.