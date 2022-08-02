Juab County cow killings lead to $20,000 reward offer

NEPHI, Juab County, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Juab County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three separate incidents of suspicious cow killings.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in providing tips or any information involving these cases,” according to a post Monday on the Juab sheriff’s Facebook page. “All three cases were in the Levan and Mills area of Juab County.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (435) 623-1344 and direct the information to Detective Talbot.

The post includes notice of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food’s $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person involved in the theft, mutilation, or malicious killing of livestock.

Contact UDAF livestock investigators at (435) 419-0021.