Juanes plots 2020 North American tour; Utah stop planned

Feb. 4 (UPI) — Latin music star Juanes announced Tuesday a new 2020 North American tour in support of his latest album, “Mas Futuro Que Pasado.”
The musician will kick off the tour on April 14 in Indianapolis at the Murat Theatre before ending on Oct. 25 in Temecula, Calif., at the Pechanga Theater.
Tickets go on sale for the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.
Juanes released “Mas Futuro Que Pasado” in November. The 23-time Latin Grammy winner was honored as the 2019 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year in November.
Here is the full list of dates for Juanes’ 2020 North American tour:
April 14 — Indianapolis, Ind., at Murat Theatre
April 16 — New York, N.Y., at Hammerstein Ballroom
April 17 — Providence, R.I., at The Strand Ballroom & Theatre
April 18 — Washington, D.C., at MGM National Harbor
April 21 — Boston, Mass., at House of Blues
April 23 — Montreal, Canada, at MTELUS
April 24 — Toronto, Canada, at Meridian Hall
April 25 — Columbus, Ohio, at Palace Theatre
April 27 — Minneapolis, Minn., at The Fillmore
April 28 — Omaha, Neb., at Ralston Arena
April 29 — Kansas City, Mo., at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
May 1 — Atlanta, Ga., at Coca-Cola Roxy
May 3 — St. Petersburg, Fla., at Jannus Live
May 5 — Nashville, Tenn., at Ryman Auditorium
May 7 — Charlotte, N.C., at Ovens Auditorium
May 9 — Chicago, Ill., at Rosemont Theatre
May 10 — Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore
Sept. 23 — Oklahoma City, Okla., at The Criterion
Sept. 25 — McAllen, Texas, at McAllen Performing Arts Center
Sept. 26 — Houston, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre
Sept. 27 — Dallas, Texas, at Toyota Music Factory
Sept. 29 — San Antonio, Texas, at Majestic Theatre
Oct. 1 — Midland, Texas, at La Hacienda Event Center
Oct. 2 — El Paso, Texas, at The Plaza Theatre
Oct. 3 — Tucson, Ariz., at Ava Amphitheater
Oct. 5 — Denver, Colo., at Bellco Theatre
Oct. 6 — Salt Lake City, Utah, at Delta Hall at Eccles Theater
Oct. 8 — Spokane, Wash., at Marlin Woodson Theater
Oct. 9 — Boise, Idaho, at Revolution Concert House
Oct. 10 — Kennewick, Wash., at Toyota Arena
Oct. 11 — Vancouver, Canada, at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Oct. 15 — Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct. 16 — San Diego, Calif., at Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 17 — Primm, Nev., at Star of the Desert Arena
Oct. 18 — San Francisco, Calif., at SF Masonic Auditorium
Oct. 22 — Fresno, Calif., at Saroyan Theatre
Oct. 23 — Santa Ynez, Calif., Chumash Casino Resort
Oct. 24 — Santa Ynez, Calif., at Chumash Casino Resort
Oct. 25 — Temecula, Calif., at Pechanga Theater