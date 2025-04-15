Judas Priest, Alice Cooper to make tour October tour stop in Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — This fall, shock rock showman Alice Cooper and heavy metal trailblazer Judas Priest will share the stage for a co-headlining tour.

The 22-city tour stops on Sunday, Oct. 12, at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, in West Valley City.

Tickets go on sale through artists presales at 10 a.m. Wednesday. See JudasPriest.com and AliceCooper.com. General sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday through LiveNation.com.

Opening for the headliners will be Corrosion of Conformity.

Judas Priest, a band hailing from Birmingham, England, has been at the forefront of heavy metal for more than 50 years.

With albums including British Steel, Screaming for Vengeance, and its newest release Invincible Shield, the band’s legacy is cemented by its Hall of Fame induction and live performances.

Alice Cooper photo by Jenny Risher

Alice Cooper has been called the godfather of shock rock, combining horror theatrics with classic hard rock anthems. With a career spanning more than 50 years, he continues to tour globally, delivering elaborate stage shows.

Sample some of the headliners’ music below.