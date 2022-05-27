Judge: Lori Vallow Daybell, Chad Daybell to be tried together in January

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho, May 26, 2022 (Nate Eaton, East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — An Idaho judge ruled on Thursday that the murder trial for Lori Vallow Daybell will be combined with that of husband Chad Daybell, and both will begin on Jan 9, 2023.

In a 12-page ruling, Judge Steven Boyce granted the prosecution’s request to continue Lori’s jury trial from Oct. 11, 2022 to Jan. 9, 2023, according to a story by East Idaho News.

“This is a death penalty case. The discovery volume is extraordinary,” Boyce wrote in his decision. “Defendant’s defense team has only recently been fully assembled and has expressed concerns with the ability to be fully prepared to defend their client in October.”

Lori Daybell‘s previous attorney was removed from the case in December.

Prosecutors argued in written court filings and during a hearing last week that witnesses and evidence in both cases are the same and it will be more cost-effective to hold one trial as proceedings are expected to last 10 weeks.

Chad and Lori Daybells’ cases have been linked since they were charged a year ago with multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan — two of Lori’s kids — and the first wife of former Utah resident Chad Daybell. Tammy Daybell died at age 49, and Chad married second wife Lori soon after.

Chad Daybell’s attorney John Prior filed a motion in September to sever the trials from each other but Boyce denied the request. While being arraigned in April, Lori did not waive her right to a speedy trial so a date was set for October.

She has not changed her mind, according to documents filed by defense attorney Jim Archibald, but Lori’s mental health is “extremely complex and fragile” and she understands a postponement “will give her defense team more time to get ready.”

“The trial itself has been set for a duration of 10 weeks – which further confirms the scope of evidence the State intends to introduce,” Boyce wrote. “The Court is concerned that the defense may be impaired by being required to commence trial in October, where they are relatively recently appointed to the case.”

Larry and Kay Woodcock, J.J. Vallow’s grandparents, told EastIdahoNews.com they will attend the trial in Ada County when it begins early next year.

“Finally we can see a clear path forward to justice for J.J., Tylee and Tammy,” Kay Woodcock said.

Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty against the Daybells, who have both pleaded not guilty to all charges. A grand jury in Arizona has also indicted Lori for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

A Maricopa County Attorney’s Office spokeswoman told EastIdahoNews.com in June that Lori’s case in Idaho will run its course before she faces the charge in Arizona.