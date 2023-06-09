Jury convicts man in 2015 shooting, killing of man, woman in Magna

SALT LAKE CITY, June 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A jury convicted a 31-year-old man of two counts of first-degree felony murder Friday in the August 2015 deaths of a man and woman in Magna.

Brandon Beau Warren was found guilty of shooting and killing Stevan Chambers and Shelli Brown, both 26, following a nine-day trial in 3rd District Court.

“We want to thank the loved ones of Mr. Chambers and Ms. Brown for their patience throughout the prosecution of this case. We hope that this conviction will bring solace to them and facilitate their healing from the tragic loss they have experienced,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said in a news release.

Warren also was found guilty of four counts of discharge of a firearm, a first-degree felony. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 21.

Prosecutors say Warren shot and killed Chambers and Brown in August 2015. Police said the three were acquaintances.

Chambers, a longtime Magna resident and graduate of Kearns High School, was found dead Aug. 17, 2015, in the middle of the street at 8941 W. 2600 South, Magna.

Two days later, police were called to Copper Park, 9075 W. 2900 South, where a woman reported seeing a woman lying on the ground. Brown was found dead near the baseball field at the park, police said.

“We commend our prosecutors, Vincent Meister, Aaron Aplin, Anna Rossi-Anderson, and the support staff for their persistent dedication to this case. In addition, we appreciate the work of our law enforcement partners at Unified Police for investigating this case and collecting the necessary evidence to ensure this conviction,” Gill said.