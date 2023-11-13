Jury finds man guilty of 2018 shooting murder in West Jordan

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Late last week, a jury found Jonathan Hunt, 23, guilty for the 2018 murder of Noe Luna at a West Jordan restaurant.

At about midnight on Sept. 13, 2018, Hunt and friend Jaydan Marshall Olsen went into the Rancheritos near 7800 S. Redwood Road, where 20-year-old Luna and a friend of his were located, says a statement from the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

“Before arriving at the restaurant, Mr. Olsen had been messaging Mr. Luna on a social media app about a female acquaintance,” the statement says. “Mr. Olsen and Mr. Hunt appeared upset as they approached Mr. Luna and started arguing with him.

“During the confrontation, Mr. Hunt punched Mr. Luna in the head and then shot him twice. Mr. Hunt and Mr. Olsen then ran from the restaurant. Mr. Luna was taken to the hospital where he later died.”

Police investigators are shown on the scene of a fatal shooting at the Rancheritos Restaurant at 7849 S Redwood Road early Thursday morning Sept 13 2018 Photo Gephardt DailyMonico GarzaSLCScanner

On Thursday, a jury found Mr. Hunt guilty of first-degree felony murder and first-degree felony discharge of a firearm. Olsen’s case is still pending, the statement says.

“This gun violence in a public place like a restaurant put not only the victim but also those simply trying to eat in grave danger,” said Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill in the prepared statement. “We thank the jury for their hard work and decision to find Mr. Hunt guilty of all charges.”

Gill also thanked prosecutors Josh Graves and Kimberly McKinnon Crandall, victim counselor Amy Kershisnik, “and our support staff for their dedication to this case. We are also grateful to the team at West Jordan Police Department that conducted a thorough investigation that helped lead to this conviction.”

A sentencing date for Hunt has not yet been released.

Luna’s funeral reportedly was funded in part by a GoFundMe account. To read more about Luna, click here.