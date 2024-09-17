Justin Timberlake to play Delta Center in January

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Justin Timberlake is bringing his Forget Tomorrow tour to Salt Lake City in January, he announced Tuesday.

The tour will play the Delta Center on Jan. 25, a Saturday. General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, through JustinTimberlake.com. Citi and Verizon presales begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.

“On Justin’s first tour in five years, the unstoppable showman delivers a flawless performance, captivating fans across the two hours of back-to-back timeless hits and new favorites off his new sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was,” the announcement says.

The medley style performance of 29 songs across two stages includes a stacked set of fan-favorites including “My Love,” “Cry Me a River,” “Suit & Tie,” “Rock Your Body,” “SexyBack,” and more songs such as “Technicolor,” “Infinity Sex,” “Imagination,” “Drown” and “Flame.”

Justin Timberlake photo shared by Live Nation

The night concludes with a performance of “Mirrors” where Timberlake floats over the audience on the LED screen of tiny mirrors. The screen tilts in multiple angles allowing Timberlake to lean towards the crowd during the last chorus singalong.

Sample some of Timberlake’s music below.