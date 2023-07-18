Juvenile, 17, arrested for alleged stabbing murder in SLC entertainment district

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad served a court-authorized arrest warrant on a 17-year-old juvenile accused of killing 28-year-old Oscar Vera.

A statement from the SLCPD Public Relations department did not release the suspect’s name because of his juvenile status.

The investigation started at 2:41 a.m. April 30, a Sunday, when dispatch was alerted to a stabbing at 32 E. Exchange Place.

“When officers arrived, they found a large crowd leaving and a man, later identified as Vera, on the ground with a critical injury,” the police statement says. “Officers provided lifesaving efforts, and paramedics and Salt Lake City firefighters transported Vera to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

“Detectives believe Vera was stabbed by the 17-year-old during a large fight that happened as people left a nearby nightclub.”

On May 18, detectives arrested Magaly De Jesus Bravo on one felony count of obstruction of justice after she allegedly gave officers a misleading statement on the stabbing incident.

“The 17-year-old is currently being held in the Salt Lake Valley Detention Center on an unrelated case,” the SLCPD PR statement says. “Detectives added a charge of murder in relation to the stabbing.”