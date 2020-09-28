Juvenile arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to homecoming football game in Price

PRICE, Utah, Sept. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile has been arrested after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to a homecoming football game in Price Friday.

“Carbon High School homecoming game was Friday, Sept. 25,” said a news release from Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. “A student from Carbon High that attended the game had told and reportedly showed several people that he brought a gun to the game. He reportedly did not state any ill intent, only that he had it.”

The school administration worked with law enforcement, and the juvenile was apprehended without incident, the statement said. The juvenile was allegedly found to have a loaded handgun on his person. He was placed under arrest and charged with carrying a concealed dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor, possession of a firearm on school premises, a Class A misdemeanor, possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, a class B misdemeanor and disrupting the operation of a school, a class B misdemeanor. All charges will be submitted to the Carbon County Attorney’s Office for review.

The student has been suspended from Carbon High School and a full investigation is being conducted.

The student was not identified because of his juvenile status.

“We would like to thank the community and the people that reported this incident, it is important if YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING,” the news release said.