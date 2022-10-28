Juvenile arrested after shot fired in St. George school vicinity

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile was arrested after a shot was fired during a confrontation involving a group of students near a St. George school campus.

A St. George Police Department school resource officer was alerted to the incident at 2700 E. 700 N. involving an assault with a gun, according to a Thursday night press release. “St. George Police detectives are in the area processing the scene and there is no threat to the public.”

There were no injuries, according to the release, and all parties involved in the 4 p.m. incident were located. “School had ended for the day and this event did not occur on school property.” The release did not say which school was involved but the address is half a block from Pine View High School.

SGPD Public Information Officer Tiffany Mitchell said Friday an arrest was made of one male juvenile from the confrontation involving a group of eight students.

Only one gun was involved, and only a single shot was fired, she said “We’re happy it turned out as well as it did with young kids making these kinds of decisions to carry a gun.”

Mitchell said she couldn’t provide more detail since juveniles were involved. “Everyone was under the age of 18.” The department posted the incident on social media “because we knew parents would hear about it and wanted them to know no one was injured and it didn’t happen on school grounds.”