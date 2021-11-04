Juvenile arrested in Granger High School parking lot after gun found in vehicle

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile was found in the parking lot of Granger High School with a gun in his vehicle Thursday morning.

Granite School District spokesman Ben Horsley told Gephardt Daily the juvenile is currently enrolled at Granger High at 3580 S. 3600 West in West Valley City, but has not been attending school for several weeks.

“He was in the parking lot driving erratically, he left the campus, then came back, and his father was there at the school and asked him to come back,” Horsley said. He clarified that the father was attempting to get his son to attend school.

There were no students in the vicinity as school had already begun for the day.

The juvenile was apprehended in the parking lot area at the south end of the campus and school administration and police officers with the permission of the parent searched the vehicle and found the weapon, which was loaded.

“The weapon was in the vehicle; it was never brandished, or used in a threatening manner,” Horsley said. “We did notify parents and let them know there was a situation at the campus but that there was no direct threat to students. There was never any protocol initiated because we already had the individual in custody when the weapon was located.”

The juvenile was arrested and will be facing a charge of possession of a weapon on campus, he said. An investigation into the incident is now underway. It is not clear where the weapon came from.

The exact age of the juvenile is not known at this time.

