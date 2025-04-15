Juvenile arrested in Hyrum after alleged cigar theft

HYRUM, Utah, April 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A boy who allegedly stole a box of cigars from the Hyrum Chevron was followed by the clerk, then a nearby group of teenagers who detained him until Cache County Sheriff‘s deputies took him into custody.

Deputies were dispatched at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday, and arrived on scene a couple minutes later, a CCSO news release says.

“According to initial reports, a juvenile male had stolen a box of cigars from behind the counter and fled the store on foot toward a nearby neighborhood. An employee followed the individual outside and notified others in the area.

“A group of nearby teenagers became aware of the situation and began pursuing the suspect. During the foot chase, an adult male who had been refueling his vehicle at the gas station also became involved, following the suspect in his truck and attempting to get his attention,” the release says.

“The suspect initially stopped near a fence but then jumped over it in an attempt to escape. The teens continued after him, eventually detaining him until deputies arrived.

“During the encounter, the suspect reportedly made threats toward the individuals holding him down, and one of the teens received minor abrasions during the struggle.”

The juvenile was taken into custody without further incident, the release says. The investigation is ongoing.