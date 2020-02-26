Juvenile detained after allegedly starting fire at Uintah Middle School

VERNAL, Utah, Feb. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile is in custody after allegedly setting a fire at Uintah Middle School in Vernal Tuesday afternoon.

Central dispatch received a 911 call at approximately 2:10 p.m. regarding a fire at the middle school at 161 N. 1000 West, said a news release from Vernal Police Department.

Fire, EMS, and law enforcement were dispatched to the scene and the school was evacuated, the news release said.

“Due to the fact that school was nearly out for the day, students were instructed to end their day and travel home as planned,” the news release said.

The investigation into the fire resulted in the detention of a juvenile offender.

“The investigation, including video evidence, supports the fact that the juvenile offender acted alone, and the offender is currently detained,” the news release said. “The school sustained minor damage and other than a locked room will resume Wednesday.”

There is an increased officer presence as a precautionary measure at the request of the school district, officials said.