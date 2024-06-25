Juvenile dies in Juab County agricultural accident

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, June 25, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies responded to a Tuesday morning call regarding a juvenile critically injured in an agricultural accident.

That juvenile, “passed away near Levan, Utah,” a Juab County Sheriff statement says.

“Out of respect to the family, no other information will be released at this time.”

The call came in at about 9:25 a.m., the statement says.

Other responding agencies included Utah Highway Patrol, Juab EMS, Utah State Parks and the Levan Fire Department.