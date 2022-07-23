Car driven by juvenile crashes through front of Midvale 7-Eleven

MIDVALE, Utah, July 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A car with several juveniles inside slammed into the front of a Midvale 7-Eleven early Saturday morning after the driver mistakenly hit the gas rather than the brake pedal, according to a Unified Police official.

The accident happened after 2 a.m., and police were called to the scene, at 8020 S. State St., Detective Arlan Bennett, UPD, told Gephardt Daily.

The car crashed through glass and doors, Bennet said.

“There was no structural damage, and no one was injured. Just property damage.”

Bennett said more than two juveniles were in the car, but he didn’t have an exact total.

“After the whole thing was done, they grabbed brooms and started to help clean up.”

Bennett said the driver may be charged with a traffic-related offense, but he didn’t expect any other major charges to be filed.