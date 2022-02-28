Juvenile elk rescued by Summit County Fire, Kamas police

KAMAS, Utah, Feb. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Workers from the South Summit County Fire District and the Kamas City Police Department came to the rescue when a four-legged resident was found in extreme distress.

“We all need a little help from time to time!,” said South Summit Fire District photo accompanying four photos of a juvenile elk with one leg caught in a metal corral fence.

“This little guy didn’t quite make it over the fence all the way and got stuck,” the post says.

Crews eased the hoof out of its trap and gave the elk a chance to rest and even visit with rescuers.

“With a little help from South Summit Fire Department and Kamas City Police he was back with his family in no time!”