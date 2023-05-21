Juvenile hospitalized after Jeep rolls 100 feet down ravine in Farmington Canyon

FARMINGTON CANYON, Davis County, Utah, May 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One juvenile male was transported to a local hospital and four other minors escaped significant injury after the Jeep they were in rolled about 100 feet down a ravine in a popular ATV area in Davis County.

One boy who had been ejected was hoisted by a Department of Public Safety helicopter before he was loaded into a ground ambulance for transport.

The call came to dispatch just before 1 a.m. Sunday, said Stephanie Dinsmore, spokeswoman for the Davis County Sheriff‘s Office.

“The location was a Forest Service area between Farmington and Centerville,” Dinsmore told Gephardt Daily. “We’re calling it the Rolling Hills area. It’s a pretty aggressive ATV off-road trail and it looks like five juveniles were in a jeep that got a little too close to the edge, and went down about 100 feet.”

Photo Gephardt DailyMonico GarzaSLCScanner

The boy who was ejected suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Due to the terrain and other issues, he “had to be hoisted by the DPS helicopter,” Dinsmore said. “He was transported by Kaysville Paramedics and Fire.”

Two of the four other juveniles suffered minor injuries, which were treated at the scene, Dinsmore said. She did not have information on the genders of the four other youths, or any of their ages.

Besides the Davis County Sheriff’s Office and its Search and Rescue team, those responding to the scene included the Utah Department of Public Safety, South Davis Metro Fire and Kaysville paramedics.