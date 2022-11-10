Juvenile jail break reported in South Salt Lake, one nabbed, another at large.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two juveniles absconded from juvenile detention in South Salt Lake late Wednesday morning, with one recovered, the other still at large.

The two females were in custody at a state juvenile facility at 177 Price Avenue when a fire alarm was activated as a diversion, according to a South Salt Lake PD post on social media, which allowed Aaliyah Lizarraga, 13, and another female juvenile to flee shortly after 11 a.m, according to the press release.

While the one juvenile escapee was located and returned to the state’s youth services division, “Aaliyah has not been located at this time,” according to the Wednesday night statement. “There is a concern for Aaliyah’s safety and well-being.

“We are asking for the community’s help in locating Aaliyah.” She is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-3, unknown weight, brown hair and brown eyes, last seen in grey and black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 801-840-4000.